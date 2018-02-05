Judge doesn't believe Nassar can be reformed

CHARLOTTE, Mich. -The judge who sentenced former doctor Larry Nassar to decades in prison for sexually abusing patients at an elite gymnastics club says the depth of his crimes is "incomprehensible."

Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Nassar on Monday to between 40 and 125 years in prison. The case focused on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts in Eaton County, Michigan.

But more than 260 women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment while he worked with Twistars, Michigan State University, and USA Gymnastics.

Some victims say the abuse occurred decades ago.

Cunningham says Nassar's conduct "spans the country and the world." She told Nassar she didn't believe "there is a likelihood that you could be reformed."

Nassar told the court: "It's impossible to convey the breadth and depth of how sorry I am to each and everyone."