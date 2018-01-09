Judge dismisses former Southern University employee's wrongful termination lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Southern University's former Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Brandon Dumas, who claims he was wrongfully terminated from his position.

Dumas was suspended back in June after a video allegedly depicting a sexual encounter between Dumas and a Southern student surfaced online.

The university released a statement shortly after the sex tape appeared online, saying the video may have been posted in malice and possibly in violation of the law. However, the school added “should the University determine this matter involves employees and/or students, we will evaluate whether any policies have been violated, and take appropriate action.”

Dumas was fired from his position shortly afterward.

The suit spent months in the legal system before a judge ruled that the board was well within its power to fire an at-will employee. The ruling also noted that no wrong-doing, immorality or unfitness for employment was found when it came to Dumas.