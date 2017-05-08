Judge denies request to block Confederate statue's removal

Image: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A judge in New Orleans has refused to block the city from removing a statue of a Confederate general.



Civil Court Judge Kern Reese ruled Monday afternoon. Hours earlier, monument supporters filed suit saying the city does not own the statue of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, and therefore cannot remove it.



They say documents show the statue belongs to a state agency that oversees the park where the statue is located. Reese refused to issue a temporary order to block the removal. He's set a Wednesday morning hearing.



The Beauregard statue is one of three statues of Confederate figures the city plans to remove. City officials are keeping their timetable secret, citing security concerns.