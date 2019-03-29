Latest Weather Blog
Judge denies bond reduction for NOPD officer's son following fatal crash
NEW ORLEANS - The man accused of killing two people and injuring several other by driving drunk into a group of cyclists earlier this month was denied a request to have his bond reduced, WWL-TV reports.
Tashonty Toney, the son of an NOPD officer, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, 11 counts of vehicular injuring, and hit-and-run driving. Toney has been behind bars since the March 2 crash. His bond was set at $510,000.
In court Thursday, Toney's attorney argued his bond should be reduced because Toney's family feels he isn't a flight risk or a danger to the community. According to WWL, prosecutors said that Toney did commit a "crime of violence" and argued he should be considered a flight risk because he fled from the scene of the crime.
Reports say the judge denied the bond reduction, saying the defense's argument was insufficient.
