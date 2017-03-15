Judge denies bond reduction for 14-year-old Scotlandville shooter

BATON ROUGE – A 14-year-old student accused of attempted second-degree murder after shooting a gun on Scotlandville Magnet High School's campus was denied a reduction in bond.

The student, Jermaine Moore, also faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property. Moore's current bond is set at $110,000. He is accused of firing multiple shots in the school's breezeway and then leaving the school.

Moore's defense attorney requested a reduction in bond on Wednesday, arguing that he did not shoot at anyone and fired the gun in a "non-threatening manner."

According to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, Judge Haney was allowed to review the school's surveillance video. Haney denied the request for a reduction in bond and said that he did not see anything differently to change his probable cause determination.

The state also presented evidence that at the time of the shooting, about 30-40 students along with administrators were moving to and from classes.