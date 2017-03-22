75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law

2 hours 9 minutes 32 seconds ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 11:49 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge has blocked a Louisiana law that prevents people without birth certificates from marrying.

The judge's preliminary injunction means Viet Anh "Victor" Vo is likely to win his constitutional challenge of the state law if it goes to trial.

Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was three months old, but he can't get a birth certificate because he was a Vietnamese refugee born in an Indonesian camp.

The judge says Louisiana's law violates his equal protection rights and denies him the fundamental right to marry.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days