Judge blocks law that prohibits posting of actors' ages

1 hour 24 minutes 50 seconds ago February 22, 2017 Feb 22, 2017 Wednesday, February 22 2017 February 22, 2017 8:20 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: IMDB

SAN FRANSISCO - A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a California law that allows actors and other entertainment professionals to force a popular industry website to remove their ages.

The law that Gov. Jerry Brown signed in September was intended to prevent age discrimination in Hollywood.

It affected the website IMDb.com, which provides information about movies, television shows and their casts and crews.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Wednesday that the law raised First Amendment concerns by preventing IMDb from publishing factual information on its public website.

Chhabria said the state hadn't shown that the law was necessary to combat age discrimination. He granted IMDb's motion for a preliminary injunction.

The state attorney general's office didn't immediately have comment.

