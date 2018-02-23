71°
Judge agrees to halt construction of Louisiana oil pipeline

Friday, February 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - A federal judge has agreed to suspend construction of a crude oil pipeline that is being built through a swamp in Louisiana's Cajun country.
  
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's order Friday is a victory for environmental groups challenging the Bayou Bridge pipeline project.
  
Dick granted the groups' request for a preliminary injunction halting pipeline construction in the environmentally fragile Atchafalaya Basin until their lawsuit over the project is resolved.
  
The judge's two-page order bars the company that is building the pipeline "from taking any further action on the project" pending a trial on the merits of the case.
  
It wasn't immediately clear if the order is limited to work in the basin or applies to the entire length of the 162-mile-long pipeline from Lake Charles to St. James Parish.
