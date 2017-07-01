87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jrue Holiday gets $126M, 5 year from Pelicans

45 minutes 43 seconds ago July 01, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Saturday, July 01 2017 July 01, 2017 10:21 AM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Sporting News
Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
  
Agent Jason Glushon said early Saturday that the final year of the deal is at Holiday's option, adding that incentives could push the contract's total value to $150 million.
  
ESPN first reported that the Pelicans and Holiday had a deal.
  
Holiday averaged 15.4 points in 67 games with the Pelicans last season. In eight NBA seasons in Philadelphia and New Orleans, Holiday has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days