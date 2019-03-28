JPSO deputy injured, suspects killed in overnight shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities say a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was wounded in an overnight Terrytown shooting that left two people dead.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, JPSO detectives were attempting to conduct an overcover narcotics operation in a parking lot near the Westbank Expressway in Gretna around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. As law enforcement arrived and exited their vehicles, a suspect put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated. The suspect ended up hitting a deputy and ramming their unit. The sheriff's office didn't say if the deputy was injured.

Authorities on scene fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking both the driver and a male passenger. The driver died at the scene. The sheriff's office said the passenger was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

During the incident, one deputy was struck by gunfire. Authorities say he underwent surgery at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.