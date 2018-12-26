60°
Joyrider steals New York City bus, goes undetected for hours

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a joyrider sneaked off with an empty New York City bus and took it on an hours long adventure from the Bronx to Queens and back.
 
Police said Wednesday they're searching for a suspect in Sunday's brazen heist, which was starting to gain attention after the Christmas holiday.
 
Police said the bus was stolen around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the Crossings Mall in the Bronx.
 
GPS data shows it went to Queens before it was found a few blocks from where it was originally parked around 4 a.m. Monday, more than eight hours later.
 
Police say the public agency that operates city transit didn't report the bus stolen until after it was already found.
 
The agency, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

