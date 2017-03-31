78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Journalist says she's found Twitter account of FBI director

38 minutes 13 seconds ago March 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Friday, March 31 2017 March 31, 2017 12:01 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she's uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey.

Comey acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that he was "on Twitter now," though he did not reveal his account information.

In a first-person account posted Thursday, Gizmodo journalist Ashley Feinberg said she used several clues to trace Comey's Twitter presence to a user name of Reinhold Niebuhr with handle "projectexile7."

Comey's senior thesis was about Niebuhr, a theologian.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Hours after the Gizmodo story, a tweet appeared on projectexile7 with an image of Will Ferrell in "Anchorman" and a quote from the movie: "Actually I'm Not Even Mad. That's Amazing." The tweet also included a link to the FBI job application site.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days