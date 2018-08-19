Jordan United Methodist Church to celebrate 120 years

BATON ROUGE- A lot of things have changed since 1898, people and places have come and gone but, Jordan United Methodist Church has remained a constant in its North Baton Rouge community. Reverend Hadley Edwards describes it as a diamond in the rough.

“This is a place that has done some things, has seen some things. has seen some people come through,” said Edwards.

This weekend it will be celebrating its 120th anniversary. The sanctuary sits just off Plank road in a community reverend Hadley Williams says is in transition

“It's more than what meets the eye for these people,” said Williams.

Williams came to Jordan in October of last year after being appointed to the pulpit. She was shocked by the age.

“My first reaction was you mean to tell me you are 120 years old,” said Williams.

The congregation, made up of mostly families, includes several parishioners who have been coming to worship for their entire lives, some as many as eight decades.

“Come Sunday when we have standing room only, I know that that it'll be a time of celebration," said Williams.

Jordan's current home was built in 1955, and it's survived crime and high water and Williams credits faith.

“When you think of all the churches that started out along the same line as Jordan in this 120-time span that are no more God had a whole lot to do with that," said Williams.

Now as the milestone is marked, and 120 years of history is celebrated, Jordan United Methodist is looking forward to whatever God has.

“If God says 120 more years amen," said Williams.