Jordan United Methodist Church celebrates 120-years

BATON ROUGE- Jordan United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge is like one big family, and if you're not a member of that family they make you feel like one.

The church celebrated 120-years of service, praising the Lord and singing the gospel this Sunday.

The church has been around since 1889 the current pastor has been behind the pulpit at Jordan church for only 10-months.

Jordan Methodist Church began in a member's home, and it wasn't until the early 1900's that they got their first building on North Plank Road.

Some years later they landed their current location that started off as an old wooden building.

84-year old Helen Wade is the longest attending member of the church.

“My family is on both sides. My daddy and momma’s families were founders and members,” said Wade.

Wade is related to about half of the 200-members who belong to this church. She says she stays because all of her family is there.

Wade along with relatives and her church family don't plan on going anywhere, they only plan on expanding.