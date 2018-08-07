Jones Creek Road officially designated a Purple Heart Trail in EBR

BATON ROUGE - There is a new honor in the capital city for troops who have earned a Purple Heart. It's the culmination of a project spearheaded by late Councilman Buddy Amoroso.

Jones Creek Road has been dedicated as the Purple Heart Trail, and the dedication marker was unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

Amoroso was killed after a bicycle accident in St. Francisville before he got the chance to see his vision through. His wife, Denise Amoroso, says this project was near and dear to his heart.

"It was one of our goals, myself and my children, to go ahead and see this project through. And here we are today," said Denise Amoroso.

Dozens of Purple Heart Veterans and community members lined the street to witness the unveiling. The marker sits in front of the Jones Creek Regional Library.

"He got all of the council on board very quickly, the Mayor's Office and everyone... It's so great to have this visual reminder here in East Baton Rouge," said Councilman Dwight Hudson, who shared this section of Jones Creek Road with Amoroso.

The dedication marker was unveiled on National Purple Heart Day, which is observed on August 7.



