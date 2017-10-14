Jones Creek residents against proposed subdivision, developer requests extension

BATON ROUGE - Acres of land in the Jones Creek neighborhood adjacent to the Country Manor subdivision have been the topic of controversy between residents who live there and a developer who wants to build hundreds of homes.

A fight over the land started months ago, when a developer proposed the Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision and many neighbors were completely against it.

Jackie Harsch enjoys living in her quiet neighborhood and is opposed to the development because of her fear of flooding during the next major rain event.

"Because of the back flooding from Jones Creek and if there were more houses there'd be less land to absorb the water and potentially more in our house," said Harsch.

Other neighbors, like Henry LeBeuf have similar concerns.

"By the land being low in certain areas, you have the risk factor of things flooding," said homeowner LeBeuf.

Developer Steve Duplechain contacted the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission and requested a 60-day extension of the review of the project. He also said he plans to have engineers analyze the preliminary plans and make sure they meet the standard set by the council.

Neighbor John Didier says he doesn't want them to build a new subdivision but he's glad the developer is looking into flooding concerns.

"Any input that you can get from other people to see what can be done to increase the likely hood that the flood won't happen is a good thing," said Didier.

Residents say they plan to attend the upcoming East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning meeting on Monday afternoon.