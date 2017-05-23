Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks to enter Saints Hall of Fame

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Two players on New Orleans' 2009 Super Bowl championship squad, linebacker Jonathan Vilma and guard Carl Nicks, will be the next inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame.



Both players joined the Saints in 2008, Nicks as a rookie and Vilma in a trade with the New York Jets.



Nicks was an All-Pro blocker for a 2011 offense that gained a single-season NFL record 7,474 yards. Vilma, a four-time captain, was named to Pro Bowls in 2009 and 2010.



The new inductees, announced Tuesday, were voted into the hall by an independent media selection committee.



Saints administrative director Jay Romig, now in his 41st season with organization, will receive the hall's Joe Gemelli "Fleur-de-Lis" Award for service to the club.



Formal induction ceremonies are scheduled Oct. 27-29.