Jon Batiste headlines event for New Orleans Jazz Museum

1 hour 35 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 November 10, 2018 4:04 PM November 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CBS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - "Late Show" bandleader Jon Batiste comes home to Louisiana next month for a fundraiser benefiting the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
 
The Dec. 8 event takes place at the Jazz Museum which is in the old U.S. Mint at the edge of the city's historic French Quarter.
 
Dubbed the "Improvisations Gala," the event also will feature performances by the Trombone Shorty Academy, which provides music education to gifted students; and gourmet cuisine from New Orleans restaurants.
 
The museum says the event will fund its musical and education programs in New Orleans, and promote Jazz worldwide.

