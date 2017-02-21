Johnson, Auburn drop LSU to 14th straight loss, 98-75

58°
BATON ROUGE - Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points and Auburn snapped a three-game skid with a 98-75 victory over reeling LSU on Tuesday night.

LSU (9-18, 1-14 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record with its 14th straight loss. LSU allowed 90 points for the 10th time this season as coach Johnny Jones' fifth season with the program continued to unravel - with athletic director Joe Alleva and two top assistants looking on together directory across from the LSU bench. LSU trailed by as many as 26 in what became its worst home loss to Auburn.

Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown each scored 15 for Auburn (17-11, 6-9), which swept a season series from LSU for the first time in seven years. Brown scored all of his points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

