41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Johnny Reb' Confederate statue has new home in Florida

2 hours 6 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 06 2017 Dec 6, 2017 December 06, 2017 3:06 PM December 06, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WKMG
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Confederate statue removed from the downtown park of a major Florida city now has a new home.
  
WFTV-TV reported Wednesday that the statue nicknamed "Johnny Reb" now stands in Orlando's Greenwood Cemetery.
  
The 106-year-old memorial was removed in July after public complaints that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.
  
The Greenwood Cemetery already has a section set aside for Confederate soldiers.
  
When the statue was moved, workers discovered a time capsule at its base that contained a Confederate flag and Confederate States of America dollar bills, among other items.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days