John Wilkes Booth statue removed from Lincoln library and museum

SPRINGFIELD - A statue of John Wilkes Booth has been removed from outside of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in the Illinois capital of Springfield.



Spokesman Christopher Wills told the Springfield State Journal-Register that the statue of Lincoln's assassin had stood in the plaza outside the museum and library since it opened in 2005. He says officials "felt any potential glorification, even if unintentional, was not acceptable."



Wills says the museum's executive director, Alan Lowe, consulted with Illinois state historian Sam Wheeler and decided the statue was inappropriate. It was removed last week and put in storage.



He says Booth's significant part in Lincoln's life and death is told elsewhere in the museum.