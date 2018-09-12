John Schneider to be on upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Photo: GMA

The new celebrity cast has been announced for the upcoming season of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars.'

According to a release, this season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes an American Idol mentor, the first-ever blind contestant, an alumnus from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a Dukes of Hazzard star, an Olympic Gold medal-winning gymnast and a Bachelor Nation favorite, among others.

John Schneider will be featured on the show dancing alongside Emma Slater.

Schneider owns a movie studio on Livingston Parish which includes his home, office, cars, sound stages, and more.

The season kicks off September 14. Click here for for more information on Schneider and his dance partner.