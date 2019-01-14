John Schneider on keeping his studios: 'I need a miracle'

HOLDEN - John Schneider Studios in Livingston Parish is going up for sale in just two days. The ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star told WBRZ he does not have the means to save the property himself.

“It’s going to take a miracle,” said Schneider. “Miracles happen, I believe in them.”

Since 2013, Schneider has been creating movies, music, and plays at his studios. He’s now facing financial problems. The more than 50-acre property has been seized and will go up for sale on Wednesday. The mortgage wasn't being paid.

“I'm an actor, I'm a story teller. Apparently, I'm not an accountant,” said Schneider.

He says owning a business isn't easy, especially dealing with flooding in 2016.

“I know it’s worth around $220,000 because it’s uninsurable, and yet there’s an appraisal out there that I think it misleading people saying it’s worth nearly $400,000,” said Schneider.

Even though he can't financially save the property himself, Schneider says there’s not much use for it except for a studio.

“We're on well water, we have a Mo-Dad, this is back woods Louisiana. I think it’s gorgeous, other people think it’s problematic.”

Schneider is now relying on a happy ending like in the movies he's starred in and makes. One that would allow him to continue creating art in Louisiana.

“It would take someone that wants me to stay here. A good Samaritan that is willing to think outside of the box and they'll have to come with me and say this is how you're going to stay. I don't know what that is, if I did, I wouldn't be in this predicament,” said Schneider.

The auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Livingston courthouse.