John Lampley shines in Southern's spring game

BATON ROUGE - Southern football wrapped up their 2019 spring game with an offensive outburst on Saturday inside A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Quarterback John Lampley worked with the second-team and showcased the progress he's made this offseason with his arm and accuracy on deep balls. He opened last season as the starter vs. TCU before eventually losing that role three games into the regular season.

"When you got three quarterbacks that have started, that helps you, said head coach Dawson Odums. "You're right Lampley looked like his old self, he's very comfortable."

The Jaguars return 18 starters from last years 7-4 team that won the SWAC West Division title. Returning starting quarterback LaDarius Skelton looked far from a polished thrower. He was picked off twice in Saturday's scrimmage that featured scripted plays and red-zone situations.

Despite a shaky performance from Skelton, Odums was encouraged by the overall offense and quarterback play.

"When you have as good of an offense as we have, they're gonna find away to score points," said Odums. "They gave us some big plays in the passing game. But we have a very good receiving core, very good quarterback. So, it's a challenge for the defense to stop those guys."

Southern will now have four remaining practices to concentrate on finishing strong and heading into the summer geared up and ready for the fall.