John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
LOS ANGELES - The Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt has died. He was 77.
Hurt's agent Charles McDonald says the actor, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London.
The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in "Midnight Express" and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in "Alien," and spoofed that very same scene in "Spaceballs."
As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie" as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady. Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour, where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain.
