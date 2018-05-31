John Goodman comments on 'Roseanne' cancellation

NEW ORLEANS- John Goodman is speaking out about the cancellation of the recently revamped show 'Roseanne.'

The show was canceled earlier this week as the star of the show Tweeted a racist post targeting former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett . The Tweet by Roseanne Barr commented that Jarrett was the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

ET reports that Goodman was at an auto repair shop in New Orleans where he was reluctant to address the issue, but explained that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

Goodman, who plays Barr's on-screen husband, assured people that he's OK amide the controversy adding that "Everything's fine."

According to ET, Goodman also seemed pretty content with ABC deciding suspend its Emmys For Your Consideration campaign for the show’s recent 10th season. This means that none of the cast or creators would likely see any love from this year's Emmy Awards.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said, shrugging. "I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one I'm not gonna get one."