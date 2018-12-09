John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title

NEW ORLEANS- In a rematch of last year's Division I state championship game, John Curtis got their revenge beating Catholic High in convincing fashion 49-7.

The Bears were only down 14-7 in the second quarter before allowing 35 unanswered points, as the Pioneers ran for 437 yards.

Catholic High quarterback Cameron Dartez went 13 for 27 for only 106 yards, throwing two interceptions, while John Curtis quarterback took home MVP honors rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown.