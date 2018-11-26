49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

John Bel Edwards to speak at UL Lafayette commencement ceremony

1 hour 41 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 9:50 AM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremony.

According to a statement from the university, the general assembly will be held at 11 a.m. on December 14 at the Cajundome. The governor marked the start of a special legislative session in May with an address at UL Lafayette. During his speech, Edwards defended his decision to veto a $28.5 billion state operating budget that contained spending cuts. He told graduates that the budget proposal contained cuts that were "catastrophic" for services.

The statement didn't say what Edwards would talk about at the upcoming ceremony.

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days