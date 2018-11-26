John Bel Edwards to speak at UL Lafayette commencement ceremony

Photo: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremony.

According to a statement from the university, the general assembly will be held at 11 a.m. on December 14 at the Cajundome. The governor marked the start of a special legislative session in May with an address at UL Lafayette. During his speech, Edwards defended his decision to veto a $28.5 billion state operating budget that contained spending cuts. He told graduates that the budget proposal contained cuts that were "catastrophic" for services.

The statement didn't say what Edwards would talk about at the upcoming ceremony.

