Joe Jackson hospitalized with cancer

LAS VEGAS - Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famous Jackson family, has been hospitalized with terminal cancer, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jackson, 89, was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital, according to a family source. They said Jackson has been battling the illness for some time, and doctors recently told family members that he has limited time to live because the cancer cannot be treated.

Jackson was previously hospitalized three years ago after suffering a stroke. Last year, rumors swirled that Jackson had passed away after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital with a high fever.

"The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," Jackson said in a note. "Please ignore all the stupid false rumors from people who seem to find humor in such topics."

Jackson is the father of several famous musicians and entertainers, including Michael and Janet Jackson.