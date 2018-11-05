Joe Horn bought a Michael Thomas jersey after seeing touchdown tribute

NEW ORLEANS - Veteran Saints fans weren't the only ones hyped up by Michael Thomas' late-game touchdown and subsequent celebration, the man who came up with it was just as excited to see its return.

Thomas stunned fans and the high-flying Los Angeles Rams Sunday as he scored a 72-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Saints to soar over the previously undefeated team in a 45-35 victory.

But it's Thomas touchdown celebration that's had a lasting impression. In a move straight out of the early 2000s, Thomas ran to the goal post and revealed a flip phone that he had hidden before the start of the game and pretended to make a call.

As many fans were quick to point out, the move was a homage to former Saints star Joe Horn, who's famous for pulling a similar stunt in a 2004 game against the Giants.

Naturally, social media exploded with people excited to see such a flashy callback in a high-profile game. And while some lamented the decision, the man responsible for the original iconic celebration gave it his stamp of approval. In fact, he told reporters that Michael Thomas earned himself a new fan.

Same, Joe. Same.