Joe Biden adopts German shepherd named Major
A German shepherd has found a new home with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, USA Today reports.
The Delaware Human Associated announced the news this weekend with photos of Biden and the dog, Major, spending time together.
"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals," said the Bidens.
Major was part of a litter of six who were given "life-saving medical care" after exposure to "something toxic in their home," DHA said in a release.
The Biden family fostered Major before adopting him. The new dog will join the family's other German shepherd Champ.
