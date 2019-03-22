Joe Alleva on Will Wade: 'I wish he'd come in and just tell the truth'

BATON ROUGE - Just moments after LSU earned its first NCAA Tournament win in a decade, Athletic Director Joe Alleva defended the ongoing suspension of Coach Will Wade.

Alleva told Stadium that the Tigers won't consider reinstating Wade until he sits down with the school to address a growing controversy tied to a federal investigation.

“I don’t know how deep this goes,” Alleva said after the win. “That’s the problem, and Will’s refused to talk to us. That’s the hardest part for me.”

Wade has been suspended indefinitely after details of a troubling phone call recorded in an FBI wiretap first surfaced. The call features the coach apparently discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of a prospective player.

“I wish he’d come in and just tell the truth,” Alleva added. “Just tell me what went on. I can handle the truth, even if it’s bad.”

Wade has defended his lack of communication, saying he is simply following the legal advice from his attorney. He's since joined scores of LSU fans in calling for his own reinstatement.