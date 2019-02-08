Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers

ZACHARY - Hundreds of workers will have a chance to find new jobs at a job fair this weekend. It's a hiring event specifically for people losing their jobs at Georgia-Pacific.

The job fair will be held at the Zachary High School gymnasium on Saturday, February 9.

The event will feature employers who are hiring skilled workers as well as local training providers and career counselors. All affected employees have been notified and more than 143 local companies have expressed interest in participating.

Only Georgia-Pacific workers can attend, officials with the mayor’s office said.

In early January, the Atlanta-based paper company announced it's cutting about 650 jobs at its Port Hudson facility.

Georgia-Pacific says it will continue to operate and invest in the Port Hudson mill to support its growing consumer tissue and towel business. The company will retain approximately 300 employees to manage those operations.