Job fair announced for laid-off Georgia-Pacific employees

ZACHARY – A job fair for laid-off Georgia-Pacific workers has been scheduled for Saturday, February 9.

Companies interested in participating should register HERE.

The job fair will be held at the Zachary High School gym.

The event will feature employers who are hiring skilled workers as well as local training providers and career counselors. All affected employees have been notified and more than 143 local companies have expressed interest in participating.

Only Georgia-Pacific workers can attend, officials with the mayor’s office said.

In early January, the Atlanta-based paper company announced it's cutting about 650 jobs at its Port Hudson facility.

Georgia-Pacific says it will continue to operate and invest in the Port Hudson mill to support its growing consumer tissue and towel business. The company will retain approximately 300 employees to manage those operations.

