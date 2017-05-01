Jimmy John's offering $1 subs Tuesday

Jimmy John's is thanking customers Tuesday by offering $1 subs on their nationwide Customer Appreciation Day.

The special promotion will begin 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. local time on May 2, 2017.

Jimmy John’s will be offering their #1 through #6 subs plus the JJBLT for $1 plus tax. The specially priced subs are limited to one per person.

The deal is good for in-store purchases only, the offer is not valid for online ordering. Sadly, you cannot have $1 subs delivered to your home or workplace.

For a full list of partcipating locations click HERE.