Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled after 'metal fragments' found in product

Photo: Jimmy Dean

OWINGSVILLE, Kans. - CTI Foods LLC, a co-manufacture that produces Jimmy Dean sausage, is recalling a small amount of products.

The company is recalling Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links. According to the sausage company, a few consumers contacted them saying they found small "string-like" metal fragments in the product. Though the fragments have been found in a "very limited" number of packages, CTI has decided to recall 29,028 pounds of sausage links.

Approximately 2,845 cases of the product were produced at a location on August 4, 2018. The company said each package bears the establishment code M19085 or P19085, a “use by” date of January 31, 2019, and a UPC number of “0-77900-36519-5.” Cases containing the product are marked with the lot number A638216800 or A638216801.

Consumers are urged to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, throw the product away, and call 1-855-3101.