JFK's life, legacy celebrated on centennial

BOSTON - A wreath-laying ceremony has taken place as part of the planned celebration of the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100.



A ceremony was held Monday morning to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.



The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.



The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy. The Boston museum unveiled a new exhibit Friday featuring 100 original artifacts, documents and photographs from Kennedy's life and political career.



Kennedy was 46 when he was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.