Jewish staffers treated accused synagogue gunman
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The president of the hospital that treated the man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre says he was shouting "I want to kill all the Jews!"
Allegheny General Hospital President Jeffery Cohen tells Good Morning America on Monday that the first people who took care of Robert Bowers were Jewish.
Cohen says he stopped by Bowers' room to see how he was doing. He says he hopes to one day forgive Bowers the way relatives of victims killed in 2015 at the Emanuel AME Church forgave the shooter.
Cohen is also Jewish and a member of Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting rampage happened Saturday. He said he lives near the synagogue and heard the shots from his home Saturday.
Bowers has been charged with deadly hate crimes. He appeared in court Monday.
