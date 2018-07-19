90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jewelry, other items taken during vehicle burglaries in Baton Rouge subdivision

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for three men who burglarized vehicles in Woodridge Subdivision.

Authorities say the burglaries happened in the early hours of July 10th. According to reports, three suspects were seen committing the vehicle burglaries in the 800 block of Spring Grove Drive. The men stole jewelry and other items.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

