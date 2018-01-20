43°
Jets WR Anderson arrested in Florida on slew of charges

Friday, January 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Daily News
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson faces a slew of charges in Florida, including threatening a police officer's family and saying he would rape the officer's wife.
  
A Sunrise police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph (168 kph).
  
After he was stopped, police say he made the threats and then boasted about how much money he has. Jail records show Anderson faces nine charges, including threatening harm to a public servant, resisting arrest and traffic violations.
  
The records don't list an attorney for Anderson.
  
A 2011 graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns this season with the Jets.
