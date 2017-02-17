Jets CB facing charges following fight

PITTSBURGH - New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has been charged with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after he was allegedly involved in a fight with two men last weekend. The felonies include two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of robbery.



Police say the alleged fight started when a man spotted Revis walking early Sunday morning. After Revis confirmed he was the NFL player, the man started recording the interaction before Revis grabbed the phone and tried to delete the video. The report says a man tried to help the other man, but Revis tossed the phone into the road.



An argument ensued, ending with another man helping Revis, according to the police statement. Police say two others claimed they were punched and knocked out.