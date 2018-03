Jet at Nepal airport catches fire after landing

Photo: ABC News

A passenger jet attempted to land at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal skidded off the runway, crashed and burst into flames, ABC News reports.

Of an estimated 67 passengers on board, only 17 have been rescued so far. Authorities say at least 38 people were killed, 23 injured, and 10 people are unaccounted for.

The plane was en route from Dhaka and arrived around 2:20 p.m. local time.