Latest Weather Blog
Jesuits release list of clergy with sexual abuse allegations involving minors
BATON ROUGE - The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province has released a full list of Jesuit priests and other clergy members with credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors filed against them.
The list, released by the church Friday morning, contains more than 40 names denoting accused clergy in the New Orleans Province, the Missouri Province, or the Independent Region of Puerto Rico of the Society of Jesus.
Of those listed, only one had spent any amount of time serving in Baton Rouge in the past several decades.
You can find the full list below.
Jesuits of the U.S. Central and Southern Province (and its predecessor entities) with Credible Allegations of Abuse of a Minor
A Single Allegation
Michael O. Barry, SJ
Birth: 1948
Ordination: 1979
Status of Individual: Deceased 1987
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1983-85
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Regis High School, Denver
Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Louis
Saint Louis University Hospitals, St. Louis
White House Retreat, St. Louis
Jody Blanchard, SJ
Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1983
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans
Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Mark A. Clark, SJ
Birth: 1954
Ordination: N/A
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1989
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.
Francis X. Cleary SJ
Birth: 1929
Ordination: 1963
Status of Individual: Deceased 2010
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted 1988; Removed from ministry 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Fusz Memorial, St. Louis
Saint Louis University, St. Louis
Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis
Thomas J. Hidding, SJ
Birth: 1950
Ordination: 1986
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2003; Deceased 2005
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
Loyola University, New Orleans
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
Gesù Parish, Miami
John W. Hough, SJ
Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1973
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and priesthood 1977
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left the Society of Jesus when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Kapaun High School, Wichita, Kansas
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Francis J. Kegel, SJ
Birth: 1919
Ordination: N/A
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1953; Deceased 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – already left Society of Jesus when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.
Dennis P. Kirchoff, SJ
Birth: 1955
Ordination: 1987
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1995
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s
Removed from Ministry: 1991
Pastoral Assignments:
Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Philip D. Kraus, SJ
Birth: 1941
Ordination: 1975
Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1996; Removed from ministry 2003
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.
St. Francis Xavier Parish, Kansas City, Mo.
Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Mo.
White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis
Catholic Social Services, Peoria, Ill.
Sacred Heart Retreat House, Alhambra, Calif.
Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis
Gerhardt B. Lehmkuhl, SJ
Birth: 1942
Ordination: 1974
Status of Individual: Deceased 2012
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.
De Smet High Jesuit Community, St. Louis
Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis
Eugene A. Maio, SJ
Birth: 1929
Ordination: 1960
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1970; Left Priesthood 1971
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Regis High School, Aurora, Colo.
Loyola University, Los Angeles
Saint Louis University, St. Louis
Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ
Birth: 1936
Ordination: 1961 (for the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey; entered Society of Jesus 1979)
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments as a Jesuit Priest:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
James L. McShane, SJ
Birth: 1907
Ordination: 1941
Status of Individual: Deceased 1993
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Missouri Province Mission Band
Sacred Heart Parish, Denver
St. Malachy Parish, St. Louis
Yoro, Honduras
Firmin Desloge Hospital, St. Louis
Fusz Memorial, St. Louis
Mt. Carmel, Pueblo, Colo.
De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis
Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis
Edward P. Murphy, SJ
Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1942
Status of Individual: Deceased 1975
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s – 1950s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Denver
Thomas J. Naughton, SJ
NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
Birth: 1933
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.
Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Patrick H. O’Liddy, SJ
Birth: 1956
Ordination: 1990
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2000; Left priesthood 2001
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s
Removed from Ministry: 1999
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Regis University, Denver
Vincent A. Orlando, SJ
Birth: 1941
Ordination: 1974
Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Elmo J. Rogero, SJ
Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1944
Status of Individual: Deceased 1959
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Loyola University, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Immaculate Conception Church, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Anthony J. Short, SJ
Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1971
Status of Individual: Removed from ministry, in skilled nursing facility under supervision Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2008
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, St. Louis
St. Stephen's Mission, St. Stephen's, Wyo.
Regis Jesuit High School, Centennial, Colo.
Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis
Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House Community, Sedalia, Colo.
Xavier Jesuit Center, Denver
Arthur O. Verdieck, SJ
Birth: 1918
Ordination: 1950
Status of Individual: Deceased 1980
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – Deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, Wisc.
Marquette High School, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Regis High School, Centennial, Colo. Regis College, Denver
Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City
More Than One Allegation
Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ
Birth: 1924
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
St. Michael's College, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
St. Mary's Church, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Curia of the Society of Jesus, Rome, Italy
Jesuit House of Studies, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
John Campbell, SJ
Birth: 1920
Ordination: 1950
Status of Individual: Deceased 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from minors 1985; Removed from ministry 1987 Pastoral Assignments:
Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, Wisc.
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Queen's Work, St. Louis
St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, St. Louis
White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Fusz Memorial - Saint Louis University, St. Louis
Regis College Jesuit Community, Denver
Xavier Jesuit Center, Denver
Charles G. Coyle, SJ
Birth: 1932
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.
Newton High, Newton, Mass.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Holy Cross High, New Orleans
Tulane University, New Orleans
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans
Edward D. DeRussy, SJ
Birth: 1926
Ordination: 1957
Status of Individual: Deceased 2001
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.
St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.
Ignatius Residence, New Orleans
St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas
Donald Dickerson, SJ
Birth: 1936
Ordination: 1980
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1986; Deceased 2018
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 1986
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory, Dallas
St. John Berchmans Parish, Shreveport, La.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Chester E. Gaiter, SJ
Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1976
Status of Individual: Deceased 2010
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s - 1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – infirm at time of allegations
Pastoral Assignments:
Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.
St. Matthew's Parish, St. Louis
Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Louis
St. Joseph's Parish, East St. Louis, Ill.
Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis
Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis
Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
Birth: 1934
Ordination: 1966
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.
St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.
Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan
Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.
Central Catholic High, San Antonio
Antonian High School, San Antonio
St. Cecilia, San Antonio
Austin N. Park, SJ
Birth: 1918
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio
Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Joseph Church, Houston
St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.
Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.
St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
J. Donald Pearce, SJ
Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1959
Status of Individual: Deceased 2016
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: Retired from Ministry in 2003 due to poor health
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, Corpus Christi, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans
George M. Pieper, SJ
Birth: 1917
Ordination: 1948
Status of Individual: Deceased 1998
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments:
Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, Wisc.
St. Francis Mission, St. Francis, S.D.
Kapaun High School, Wichita, Kansas
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis
Hallahan House Jesuit Community, St. Louis
Paul C. Pilgram, SJ
Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1970
Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s – 1990s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991; Removed from ministry 2003
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Stephen's Mission, St. Stephen's, Wyo.
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Regis Jesuit High School, Centennial, Colo.
Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.
Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis
White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis
Norman J. Rogge, SJ
Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956
Status of Individual: Deceased 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
St. Charles Parish, Grand Coteau, La.
St. Ignatius Church, Mobile, Ala.
St. Patrick Church, Montgomery, La.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
Richard H. Witzofsky, SJ (Brother)
Birth: 1929
Ordination: N/A (Jesuit brother)
Status of Individual: Deceased 2003
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Stanislaus Seminary, Florissant, Mo.
St. Louis University High School, St. Louis
Hallahan House Jesuit Community, St. Louis
Jesuits of Other Provinces/Regions
The following names are those of Jesuits who worked in what is now the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province at the time of reported offense or were removed from ministry while working there. Also included here are Jesuits who are no longer members of this province, but the allegations address their actions while members of this province.
A Single Allegation
James A. Condon, SJ
(Former Chicago Province, now part of the Midwest Jesuits)
Birth: 1906
Ordination: 1939
Status of Individual: Deceased 1993
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
The Queen’s Work, St. Louis — only assignment in Missouri Province
Burton J. Fraser, SJ
(Originally a member of the Missouri Province, became a member of the Wisconsin Province when it was created in 1955)
Birth: 1899
Ordination: 1935
Status of Individual: Deceased 1971
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s (while still a member of the Missouri Province) Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.
St. Mary’s College, St. Marys, Kansas
St. Francis Mission, St. Francis, S.D.
Sacred Heart Parish, Denver
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Chaplain, U.S. Military
Mt. Carmel, Pueblo, Colo.
Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.
Bernard P. Knoth, SJ
(Former Chicago Province, now Midwest Province)
Birth: 1948
Ordination: 1977
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood 2009
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2003 by the Chicago Province
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
Loyola University, New Orleans
More Than One Allegation
Cornelius J. Carr, SJ
(Former New York Province now U.S Northeast Province)
Birth: 1920
Ordination: 1951
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1990s
Removed from Ministry: 2005 (by the New York Province due to allegations they received)
Pastoral Assignment under this province:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Fr. Carr also worked at the following locations. Although they are in the area covered by the New Orleans Province, he was under the jurisdiction of the province of which he was a member, now known as the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus:
St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla.
Alfonso Madrid, SJ
(Province of Mexico)
Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1950
Status of Individual: Deceased 1982
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.
Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother)
(Former New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)
Birth: 1938
Ordination: N/A (Jesuit Brother)
Status of Individual: Member of Maryland Province; removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2007
Pastoral Assignments:
Spring Hill College / Jesuit House of Studies, Mobile, Ala.
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
St. John's Parish, Shreveport, La.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta
Loyola College, Baltimore
Jesuits of the Province who have been named in listings by other Provinces, Regions, Archdioceses or Dioceses
A Single Allegation
Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ
Birth: 1922
Ordination: 1952
Status of Individual: Deceased 1988
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s while applied to the Oregon Province
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Grade School, Fairbanks, Alaska
St. Ignatius Church, Alakanuck, Alaska
Benjamin Wren, SJ
Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1961
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1996; Deceased 2006
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s-1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – no longer a Jesuit, deceased when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Loyola University, New Orleans
Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan
Loyola University, New Orleans
Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans
More Than One Allegation
Charles Bartles, SJ
Birth: 1936
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Deceased 1993
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s or 1980s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when listed
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Campion College, Kingston, Jamaica
Marist High School, Atlanta
Alaska Mission (Oregon Province)
Immaculate Conception Church, Bethel, Alaska
St. Ann Church, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Instituto Souza, Campinas, Brazil
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Marvel drops Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's epic
-
Voters to decide on mental health center Saturday
-
EBR Schools to bid replacement for Jefferson Terrace Elementary
-
Deputies take DNA from women as search continues for mother of dead...
-
Representative Ralph Abraham announces campaign for governor