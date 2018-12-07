Jesuits release list of clergy with sexual abuse allegations involving minors

BATON ROUGE - The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province has released a full list of Jesuit priests and other clergy members with credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors filed against them.

The list, released by the church Friday morning, contains more than 40 names denoting accused clergy in the New Orleans Province, the Missouri Province, or the Independent Region of Puerto Rico of the Society of Jesus.

Of those listed, only one had spent any amount of time serving in Baton Rouge in the past several decades.

Jesuits of the U.S. Central and Southern Province (and its predecessor entities) with Credible Allegations of Abuse of a Minor

A Single Allegation

Michael O. Barry, SJ

Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1979

Status of Individual: Deceased 1987

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1983-85

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Regis High School, Denver

Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Louis

Saint Louis University Hospitals, St. Louis

White House Retreat, St. Louis

Jody Blanchard, SJ

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1983

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans

Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Mark A. Clark, SJ

Birth: 1954

Ordination: N/A

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1989

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.

Francis X. Cleary SJ

Birth: 1929

Ordination: 1963

Status of Individual: Deceased 2010

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted 1988; Removed from ministry 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Fusz Memorial, St. Louis

Saint Louis University, St. Louis

Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis

Thomas J. Hidding, SJ

Birth: 1950

Ordination: 1986

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2003; Deceased 2005

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans

Loyola University, New Orleans

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

Gesù Parish, Miami



John W. Hough, SJ

Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1973

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and priesthood 1977

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left the Society of Jesus when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Kapaun High School, Wichita, Kansas

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Francis J. Kegel, SJ

Birth: 1919

Ordination: N/A

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1953; Deceased 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – already left Society of Jesus when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.

Dennis P. Kirchoff, SJ

Birth: 1955

Ordination: 1987

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1995

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s

Removed from Ministry: 1991

Pastoral Assignments:

Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Philip D. Kraus, SJ

Birth: 1941

Ordination: 1975

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1996; Removed from ministry 2003

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Kansas City, Mo.

Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Mo.

White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis

Catholic Social Services, Peoria, Ill.

Sacred Heart Retreat House, Alhambra, Calif.

Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis

Gerhardt B. Lehmkuhl, SJ

Birth: 1942

Ordination: 1974

Status of Individual: Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.

De Smet High Jesuit Community, St. Louis

Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis

Eugene A. Maio, SJ

Birth: 1929

Ordination: 1960

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1970; Left Priesthood 1971

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – had already left when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Regis High School, Aurora, Colo.

Loyola University, Los Angeles

Saint Louis University, St. Louis

Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ

Birth: 1936

Ordination: 1961 (for the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey; entered Society of Jesus 1979)

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments as a Jesuit Priest:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta

James L. McShane, SJ

Birth: 1907

Ordination: 1941

Status of Individual: Deceased 1993

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Missouri Province Mission Band

Sacred Heart Parish, Denver

St. Malachy Parish, St. Louis

Yoro, Honduras

Firmin Desloge Hospital, St. Louis

Fusz Memorial, St. Louis

Mt. Carmel, Pueblo, Colo.

De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis

Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis

Edward P. Murphy, SJ

Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1942

Status of Individual: Deceased 1975

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s – 1950s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Denver

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ

NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province

Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Patrick H. O’Liddy, SJ

Birth: 1956

Ordination: 1990

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2000; Left priesthood 2001

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s

Removed from Ministry: 1999

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Regis University, Denver

Vincent A. Orlando, SJ

Birth: 1941

Ordination: 1974

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Elmo J. Rogero, SJ

Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1944

Status of Individual: Deceased 1959

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Loyola University, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Immaculate Conception Church, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Anthony J. Short, SJ

Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1971

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry, in skilled nursing facility under supervision Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2008

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, St. Louis

St. Stephen's Mission, St. Stephen's, Wyo.

Regis Jesuit High School, Centennial, Colo.

Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis

Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House Community, Sedalia, Colo.

Xavier Jesuit Center, Denver

Arthur O. Verdieck, SJ

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1950

Status of Individual: Deceased 1980

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – Deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, Wisc.

Marquette High School, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Regis High School, Centennial, Colo. Regis College, Denver

Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City

More Than One Allegation



Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ

Birth: 1924

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2016

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: 2004

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

St. Michael's College, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka

St. Mary's Church, Batticaloa, Sri Lanka

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Curia of the Society of Jesus, Rome, Italy

Jesuit House of Studies, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

John Campbell, SJ

Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1950

Status of Individual: Deceased 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from minors 1985; Removed from ministry 1987 Pastoral Assignments:

Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, Wisc.

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Queen's Work, St. Louis

St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, St. Louis

White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Fusz Memorial - Saint Louis University, St. Louis

Regis College Jesuit Community, Denver

Xavier Jesuit Center, Denver



Charles G. Coyle, SJ

Birth: 1932

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.

Newton High, Newton, Mass.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Holy Cross High, New Orleans

Tulane University, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans

Edward D. DeRussy, SJ

Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1957

Status of Individual: Deceased 2001

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.

St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.

Ignatius Residence, New Orleans

St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas



Donald Dickerson, SJ

Birth: 1936

Ordination: 1980

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1986; Deceased 2018

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 1986

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory, Dallas

St. John Berchmans Parish, Shreveport, La.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Chester E. Gaiter, SJ

Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1976

Status of Individual: Deceased 2010

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s - 1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – infirm at time of allegations

Pastoral Assignments:

Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.

St. Matthew's Parish, St. Louis

Cardinal Ritter High School, St. Louis

St. Joseph's Parish, East St. Louis, Ill.

Jesuit Hall Community, St. Louis

Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis





Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ

Birth: 1934

Ordination: 1966

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.

St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.

Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan

Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.

Central Catholic High, San Antonio

Antonian High School, San Antonio

St. Cecilia, San Antonio

Austin N. Park, SJ

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio

Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Houston

St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.



J. Donald Pearce, SJ

Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1959

Status of Individual: Deceased 2016

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: Retired from Ministry in 2003 due to poor health

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Corpus Christi Minor Seminary, Corpus Christi, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami

Holy Name of Jesus Parish, New Orleans

George M. Pieper, SJ

Birth: 1917

Ordination: 1948

Status of Individual: Deceased 1998

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, Wisc.

St. Francis Mission, St. Francis, S.D.

Kapaun High School, Wichita, Kansas

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Fusz Pavilion, St. Louis

Hallahan House Jesuit Community, St. Louis

Paul C. Pilgram, SJ

Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1970

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s – 1990s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991; Removed from ministry 2003

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Stephen's Mission, St. Stephen's, Wyo.

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Regis Jesuit High School, Centennial, Colo.

Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.

Fusz Pavilion Jesuit Community, St. Louis

White House Jesuit Retreat Office, St. Louis

Norman J. Rogge, SJ

Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Status of Individual: Deceased 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Charles Parish, Grand Coteau, La.

St. Ignatius Church, Mobile, Ala.

St. Patrick Church, Montgomery, La.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.



Richard H. Witzofsky, SJ (Brother)

Birth: 1929

Ordination: N/A (Jesuit brother)

Status of Individual: Deceased 2003

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Stanislaus Seminary, Florissant, Mo.

St. Louis University High School, St. Louis

Hallahan House Jesuit Community, St. Louis

Jesuits of Other Provinces/Regions

The following names are those of Jesuits who worked in what is now the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province at the time of reported offense or were removed from ministry while working there. Also included here are Jesuits who are no longer members of this province, but the allegations address their actions while members of this province.

A Single Allegation





James A. Condon, SJ

(Former Chicago Province, now part of the Midwest Jesuits)

Birth: 1906

Ordination: 1939

Status of Individual: Deceased 1993

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

The Queen’s Work, St. Louis — only assignment in Missouri Province

Burton J. Fraser, SJ

(Originally a member of the Missouri Province, became a member of the Wisconsin Province when it was created in 1955)

Birth: 1899

Ordination: 1935

Status of Individual: Deceased 1971

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s (while still a member of the Missouri Province) Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, Mo.

St. Mary’s College, St. Marys, Kansas

St. Francis Mission, St. Francis, S.D.

Sacred Heart Parish, Denver

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Chaplain, U.S. Military

Mt. Carmel, Pueblo, Colo.

Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Bernard P. Knoth, SJ

(Former Chicago Province, now Midwest Province)

Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1977

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood 2009

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2003 by the Chicago Province

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

Loyola University, New Orleans

More Than One Allegation





Cornelius J. Carr, SJ

(Former New York Province now U.S Northeast Province)

Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1951

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s, 1990s

Removed from Ministry: 2005 (by the New York Province due to allegations they received)

Pastoral Assignment under this province:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Fr. Carr also worked at the following locations. Although they are in the area covered by the New Orleans Province, he was under the jurisdiction of the province of which he was a member, now known as the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus:

St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

Alfonso Madrid, SJ

(Province of Mexico)

Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1950

Status of Individual: Deceased 1982

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.

Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother)

(Former New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)

Birth: 1938

Ordination: N/A (Jesuit Brother)

Status of Individual: Member of Maryland Province; removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2007

Pastoral Assignments:

Spring Hill College / Jesuit House of Studies, Mobile, Ala.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

St. John's Parish, Shreveport, La.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta

Loyola College, Baltimore



Jesuits of the Province who have been named in listings by other Provinces, Regions, Archdioceses or Dioceses

A Single Allegation





Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ

Birth: 1922

Ordination: 1952

Status of Individual: Deceased 1988

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s while applied to the Oregon Province

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegation received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Grade School, Fairbanks, Alaska

St. Ignatius Church, Alakanuck, Alaska

Benjamin Wren, SJ

Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1961

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1996; Deceased 2006

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s-1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – no longer a Jesuit, deceased when allegation received Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Loyola University, New Orleans

Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan

Loyola University, New Orleans

Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans



More Than One Allegation



Charles Bartles, SJ

Birth: 1936

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Deceased 1993

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s or 1980s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when listed

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Campion College, Kingston, Jamaica

Marist High School, Atlanta

Alaska Mission (Oregon Province)

Immaculate Conception Church, Bethel, Alaska

St. Ann Church, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Instituto Souza, Campinas, Brazil