72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey Sandusky arrested on child sex charges

1 hour 39 minutes 38 seconds ago February 13, 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13 2017 February 13, 2017 2:02 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Jerry Sandusky

BELLEFONTE - One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message. The district attorney's office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days