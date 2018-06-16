84°
'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

1 hour 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 June 16, 2018 3:11 PM June 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

Stephanie Jass, who taught at Adrian College in southern Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lenawee Circuit Court to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Authorities say Jass logged into other people's email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone's passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Another professor learned what Jass had done and told school officials The 48-year-old Jass, of Tecumseh, was later fired.

Jass' seven-episode "Jeopardy!" winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant. It was later broken.

