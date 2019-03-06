'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, the cheeky game show host best known for his role on 'Jeopardy!', has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek made the announcement through a video and written message to his fans and co-workers Wednesday afternoon.

"I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information," Trebek's message read in part.

Trebek says his prognosis was "not very encouraging" but vowed to fight the illness. While he admits the odds are stacked against him, Trebek said he'll do everything he can to survive.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!" the host said in jest.