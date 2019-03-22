Jeopardy! contestants don't know news terms; Do you? Take the quiz!

BATON ROUGE - This week, Jeopardy! asked contestants to define news terms.

Of the five answers, contesants only knew two of the correct questions to ask. Only the $400 and $800 answers were won. Contestants could not guess the ones valued at $1200, $1600 or $2000.

Try it for yourself:

