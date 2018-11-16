Jennie-O recalls ground turkey over concerns of salmonella contamination

Photo: USDA

WASHINGTON - Jennie-O Turkey is recalling approximately 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be associated with a recent salmonella outbreak.

The products subject to the recall have "P-190" number inside with the USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Food and Drug Administration.

The raw ground turkey products items were produced on September 11, 2018 and shipped nationwide. The following products are subject to recall:

-1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

-1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

-1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

-1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-621-3505, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Central Time Saturday and Sunday.