73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Parish lawmaker running to be Louisiana treasurer

1 hour 15 minutes 11 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 12:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
house.louisiana.gov

BATON ROUGE - Another state lawmaker has entered the race to be Louisiana's state treasurer.

Republican Rep. Julie Stokes, an accountant from Jefferson Parish, announced Friday that she will be a candidate on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Stokes, in her second House term, has been vocal in seeking an overhaul of Louisiana's tax laws. She's chaired a sales tax streamlining commission as part of that work.

In a statement, Stokes described herself as a "nerd when it comes to studying fiscal policies and finding sound financial strategies." She says that makes her uniquely qualified to be treasurer.

Also running so far is Republican Rep. John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish.

The seat is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. Ron Henson, Kennedy's top assistant, is interim state treasurer.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days