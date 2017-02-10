Jefferson Parish lawmaker running to be Louisiana treasurer

BATON ROUGE - Another state lawmaker has entered the race to be Louisiana's state treasurer.



Republican Rep. Julie Stokes, an accountant from Jefferson Parish, announced Friday that she will be a candidate on the Oct. 14 ballot.



Stokes, in her second House term, has been vocal in seeking an overhaul of Louisiana's tax laws. She's chaired a sales tax streamlining commission as part of that work.



In a statement, Stokes described herself as a "nerd when it comes to studying fiscal policies and finding sound financial strategies." She says that makes her uniquely qualified to be treasurer.



Also running so far is Republican Rep. John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish.



The seat is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. Ron Henson, Kennedy's top assistant, is interim state treasurer.