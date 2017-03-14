62°
Jefferson Parish animal shelter employee charged with stealing $97K
MARRERO - A Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter employee has been accused of stealing almost $100,000 in cash from customers.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 37 year-old Laquita Goudy was arrested on March 8 on a theft charge. Authorities say Goudy pocketed payments from customer's animal adoptions and rabies vaccinations while she worked at a shelter in Marrero.
Jefferson Parish Officer John Fortunato says officials were alerted to a possible theft when a concerned co-worker notified the department in October 2016.
Fortunato says Goudy was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.
